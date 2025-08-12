VBS ‘Captivated’ held at St. John Lutheran Church

There were 65 children who attended the Boyden Community VBS at St. John Lutheran Church. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden Community Vacation Bible School “Captivated” was held at St. John Lutheran Church from Aug. 4–7 with 65 children attending. Five counselors from Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp did skits and fun songs…