Vanden Brink’s store a complete loss in 1913

Vanden Brink ran a general merchandise store on the east side of Main Street in Boyden. (Photo/Diamond Jubilee 1889-1964) The fire spread so quickly and the smoke was so dense the clerks and customers barely escaped. (Photo/Diamond Jubilee 1889-1964) Boyden Blast Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com A building believed to be the oldest business…