USDA to measure financial well-being of Iowa farmers and ranchers

DES MOINES –Starting in December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) began contacting producers to gather data about land ownership, income, expenses, debt, assets, demographic and landlord characteristics to provide detailed information from all agricultural landowners in Iowa as the agency conducts the Tenure, Ownership, and Transition of Agricultural Land (TOTAL)…