DES MOINES –Starting in December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) began contacting producers to gather data about land ownership, income, expenses, debt, assets, demographic and landlord characteristics to provide detailed information from all agricultural landowners in Iowa as the agency conducts the Tenure, Ownership, and Transition of Agricultural Land (TOTAL)…
Latest News
- New Year, New Location, New Look
- The Sports Shed
- Transforming adversity into strength
- Craig’s County Comments
- USDA to measure financial well-being of Iowa farmers and ranchers
- Private Equity’s Harmful Impact on Patient Care
- When Reality Lives On
- Featuring two Hulstein families
- Prioritizing farm protection
- How to be a steward of the land