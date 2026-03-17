Unfair Or Uneasy

Yesterday, Tuesday, March 10, an NBA player scored 83 points by himself. Yes, you read that right. Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo scored 83 points in one game. His stats for this game are right up there with someone named Wilt Chamberlain who scored 100 points in a game and someone named Kobe Bryant who…
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