Tyler Sullivan visits Hull Museum

Nov 25, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Tyler Sullivan visited the Hull Museum Nov. 12. Carolyn Goold met him in May 2021 when he visited the museum for the first time. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Museum had a special guest Nov. 12. Tyler Sullivan from “Iowa Scenic Views by Foot” visited the museum and got a…

