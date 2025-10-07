Trinity students show Support for Emily

Students and staff of Trinity Christian High School wore lymphoma awareness shirts to school Tuesday, Sept. 30. Freshman student, Emily Boon, is currently receiving treatment in her battle with lymphoma. American State Bank sponsored the event. (Photo and information/Submitted)…
