Trinity robotics teams compete at state contest

The bzbots received a $2,000 donation from the Gene Haas Foundation: (l to r) Emily Boon, Peter Westra, Clayton Moss, Colton Westra, Ty Brummel, Janessa Van Bemmel, Miya Schiermeyer, Asher Bloemendaal and Michael Boon. (Photo/Submitted) The Arkbots pose for a picture with their lifesize Arkbot: (l to r) Grace Wynia, Lydia Westra, Caden Westra, Dylan Moss, Caden…