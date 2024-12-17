Trinity Christian High School winter program

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Trinity Christian performed its band and choir winter concert Monday, Dec. 9.A clarinet ensemble performed a prelude followed by administrator, James Regnerus, opening with scripture and prayer.The band played “Gratitude,” “Greensleeves,” “Whiter Must I Wander” and “Christmas Fanfares.”The freshman/sophomore choir followed with “Give Thanks and Sing,” “I Sing the Mighty…