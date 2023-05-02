Trinity Christian High School celebrates Tractor Day

May 2, 2023 | Home, News

TRACTORS, TRACTORS, AND MORE TRACTORSTrinity Christian High School students are shown revving their tractor engines along Hayes Avenue in celebration of Tractor Day at school. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Thursday, April 27, students at Trinity Christian High School were given the opportunity to celebrate Tractor Day. The annual event…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register