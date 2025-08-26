Boys (LtoR): Clayton Moss, Jaxton Van Maanen, Levi Poppema, Bryce Uittenbogaard, Amos Andringa, Tyler De Boer; Girls: Maya Driesen. (Photos/Calif Poncy) Trinity Christian Cross Country 9/2/25 BHRV Nighthawk CC Meet 4:30 PM Rolling Hills Country Club 9/9/25 Sibley-Ocheyedan Invitational 6:55 PM Sibley Golf Course 9/15/25 West Lyon XC MeetCXL Cancelled Lake Pahoja Recreation Area 9/16/25 Woodbury Central…
Trinity Christian Cross Country
Aug 26, 2025 | Community, Home, News, Sports, Trinity Christian