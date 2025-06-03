Trinity Christian Celebrates Graduates of Class of 2025

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant This is the Trinity Commencement article as it was originally submitted to the Index.Trinity Christian held its fourteenth commencement on May 19 with twenty-three seniors receiving their diplomas. Lanae Kuiper played Pomp and Circumstance while the graduates marched in. Mr. Perry Van Egdom, the President of the Board of Trustees,…