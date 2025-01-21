Michelle Cowan(Photo/Submitted) Author visits library, shares personal story Sunni Battin | Editor Turning her real-life tragic tale into a story that reaches even one person was the essence of author Michelle Cowan’s visit to Hull Public Library Jan. 21.“I want to give back,” she said. “I’m very big into public libraries because quite often, in…
Latest News
- New Year, New Location, New Look
- The Sports Shed
- Transforming adversity into strength
- Craig’s County Comments
- USDA to measure financial well-being of Iowa farmers and ranchers
- Private Equity’s Harmful Impact on Patient Care
- When Reality Lives On
- Featuring two Hulstein families
- Prioritizing farm protection
- How to be a steward of the land