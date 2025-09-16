Tombstone Tour at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery

Elizabeth Van Maanen presented Dora Stoehr Schultz. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Dave Kruse presented Fritz Lutjens. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Historical Society hosted its fifth Tombstone Tour Sept. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. This year’s presentations were held indoors in the fellowship hall and guests were treated to coffee and…