Three Sioux County 9-1-1 dispatchers receive Dispatcher of the Year Award

Picture left to right are Makya Hiemstra, Courtney Lesage and Delaney Geddes, Sioux County dispatchers who were nominated for Dispatcher of the Year on November 9, 2024. (Photo/Submitted) November 9, 2024, was about celebrating!Three 9-1-1 dispatchers of our dedicated and professional Sioux County Communications Center telecommunications team were recently nominated for the Dispatcher of the…