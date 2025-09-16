Three council seats on the Boyden municipal election ballot

Sep 16, 2025 | Community, Home, News

The Boyden City Council seats that will be on the Nov. 4 ballot are those currently held by Austin Loges and Stacie Damstra and Mayor Laryl Koerselman. All three are running for reelection. According to the City of Boyden’s website, council meetings are held monthly on the second Monday of each month and city council…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here