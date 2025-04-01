Thing 1 and Thing 2 at Hull Library

Students painted the hair for Thing 1 and Thing 2 with plastic forks. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Dr. Seuss Day was celebrated at the Hull Library March 25 with Shelby Kaestner from ISU Extension. Students made Thing 1 and Thing 2 art and played Dr. Seuss BINGO. (Photo/Submitted)…
