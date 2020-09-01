The voice of Sioux County sports

By | Posted September 1st, 2020 |

Doug Broek of Sioux County Radio Broek has covered various Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Western Christian football games, along with regional…

  • Growing a greater classroom

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Western Christian greenhouse to provide more than learning opportunities Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students in the agriculture program at...

    Grant money allocated for voting precincts

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the presidential election just over two months away, committees are preparing for voters to...

    Hull Christian School welcomes new staff

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Three teachers are new to the staff at Hull Christian School for the 2020-2021 school...

    For the love of sports

    September 1st, 2020
    by

    new century press interns Tatum Jensen and Owen Christensen hired at New Century Press to aid the sports department with...

    How the Garden Grows

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    Tiedeman garden produces bountiful crop using a secret recipe Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a lot of love and...

  • Expansion includes three new structures

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As most summer projects come to an end, Hull Cooperative Elevator is continuing work on...

    Water quality among the highest in the nation

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    AUGUST IS NATIONAL WATER QUALITY MONTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is water quality month, and staff at Lyon...

    Making the call

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Hull residents Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek have been umpires for the Iowa High School...

    Bullets Before Boys

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Soodsma family reflects on having a shortened trap shooting season due to COVID-19 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor It’s not...

    Driesen Eye Clinic encourages residents to participate in National Eye Exam Month

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is National Eye Exam Month and, as a new school year begins, staff at...

  • What’s Happening

    Elaine Hofkamp

    77 Leota, Minnesota August 24, 2020 Elaine Hofkamp, 77, of Leota, Minnesota, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Funeral service […]

    Greta Van Middendorp

    94 Sheldon, Iowa August 24, 2020 Greta Van Middendorp, 94, of Sheldon, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Sanford Senior […]

    Western tops its opponents at Sheldon tourney

    western christian volleyball tournament Top-ranked team in Class 2A begins 2020 season 3-0 at annual tournament Nathan Broek | Sports […]