Straw pig and wolfThe first pig the Big Bad Wolf met was Straw Pig played by Jayden De Jong. The Big Bad Wolf was played by Lily Van Voorst. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School seventh- and eighth-grade students performed the play “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Monday and Tuesday, April 3…
Latest News
- The wait is over
- City of Hull unveils new website
- Educational tool focuses on empathy and understanding
- Hull Christian’s third graders visit museum
- ‘The Thirty-Three Little Pigs’ presented at Hull Christian School
- Leona Ricke
- Susan Mowery
- Ken Tiedeman
- Jody Kooiman
- Boyden-Hull High School students show talent in solo/ensemble performances