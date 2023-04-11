‘The Thirty-Three Little Pigs’ presented at Hull Christian School

Straw pig and wolfThe first pig the Big Bad Wolf met was Straw Pig played by Jayden De Jong. The Big Bad Wolf was played by Lily Van Voorst. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School seventh- and eighth-grade students performed the play “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Monday and Tuesday, April 3…