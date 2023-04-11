‘The Thirty-Three Little Pigs’ presented at Hull Christian School

Apr 11, 2023 | Home, News

Straw pig and wolfThe first pig the Big Bad Wolf met was Straw Pig played by Jayden De Jong. The Big Bad Wolf was played by Lily Van Voorst. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School seventh- and eighth-grade students performed the play “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs” Monday and Tuesday, April 3…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register