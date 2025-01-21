The Sports Shed

Jan 21, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

THE SPORTS SHED Pictured is The Sports Shed, a new indoor turf facility just outside of Hull. On Jan. 2 owner Kait Van Der Zwaag opened the space to offer open turf times for all sports as well as private lessons for softball. (Photo/Amy Lyon) (Photo/Submitted) PRACTICE ALL YEAR LONG A group of students from…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here