The shades of grief

Jun 17, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

Mike and Jackie Covey were married 29 years. Their faith was their foundation, in both the happiest of times and in challenging ones as well. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor Grief can be a winding path, a wave of emotions, disjointed and unpredictable. The process can vary from person to person. Traditionally, emotions have included…

