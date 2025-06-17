‘The Rest of the Story’ on the former Sioux County Index-Reporter Building

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Sioux County Index-Reporter office was located across from the post office in the First Reformed Church’s parking lot from September 1972 until March 2000. In August 2000 the vacant building was being torn down. After interior walls were knocked down, a support beam was pulled from its place. This…
