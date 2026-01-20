The Marvelous Medical Profession

Jan 20, 2026 | Community, Home, News

I write this piece as someone who has recently been in the hospital for a stay. I am someone who doesn’t particularly care to visit there on a regular basis. With that caveat aside, I do appreciate what hospitals, medical professionals, medicines, etc., can do for the human body as well as the human spirit….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here