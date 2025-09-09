Lance Vermeer | Guest Columnist If you or a loved one has Dutch ancestry, there is an important health message you need to hear. A genetic heart mutation, known as PLN, has been silently passed down through families of Dutch descent for centuries. Today, it’s showing up not only in the Netherlands, but also in…
Latest News
- Empowerment Through Education
- From poverty to purpose
- The hidden risk for those with Dutch roots
- Library Club learns how to tag monarchs
- ‘Tails’ Around Town at Kooiker’s Pets
- Hull Fire Department receives check
- Western Christian High School announces 2025 homecoming week
- Looking for the warning signs
- You can help save a life by asking the question
- A daughter shares her dad’s mental health story