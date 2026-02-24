The Grain House purchases coffee roaster

Faye DeKam and Mandy Hoekstra ordered a coffee roaster from Chicago to give The Grain House customers freshly-brewed coffee with coffee beans from Columbia, Peru, Guatemala and Mexico. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Faye DeKam and Mandy Hoekstra, owners of The Grain House, recently purchased a coffee roaster in order to expand…