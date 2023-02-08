ROLLING HILLS GOLF CLUB TO PRESENT DINNER AND A PLAY“The Big 5-0” will be presented at Rolling Hills Golf Club Feb. 9-11. Cast members are pictured. Front row, left to right: Becky Harman, Denny Smit, Carol Vande Stouwe. Back row, left to right: Deb Woelber, Marsha Smit, Max Klarenbeek, Brenda Westra, Marty Kiers. (Photo and…
Latest News
- Putting pen to paper
- Serving up good times through Hull Parks and Rec pickleball fun
- Boyden Insurance Agency hosts coffee social At Rok’s Bar and Grill
- Cheerleaders in training
- Western Christian competes at district speech Jan. 22
- ‘The Big 5-0’ to be presented at Rolling Hills
- Frederick Hamann
- Abraham Bos
- Jerlene Van Schepen
- Sioux County board of supervisors’ report