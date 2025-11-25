That’s Why We Sing

The fifth- and sixth-grade choir sang “I Will Sing,” accompanied by Faith Bierma on violin and Evan Schroeder on piano. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fifth- through eighth-grade students at Hull Christian School presented a choral concert Nov. 17. The fifth- and sixth-grade choir sang “Everything” followed by “I Will Sing” which…
