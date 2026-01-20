Tales Around Town goes to Rok’s in Boyden

Jamie Rokusek gave the children a tour through the kitchen of Rok’s. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Ledger enjoys the snack at Rok’s. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Twenty-two preschoolers gathered at Rok’s in Boyden for Tales Around Town Jan. 15. Shari Fedders read “Froggy Eats Out” by Jonathan London. This was followed by Jamie…