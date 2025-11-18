Tales Around Town goes to Demco

Bryan Kooi showed the children a Demco grain cart. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Twenty-eight preschoolers met at Demco Nov. 11 for Tales Around Town. Shari Fedders, Boyden Public Library director, read “Mighty Machines” by Jean Coppendale and Ian Graham to the children. Bryan Kooi talked to them about Demco and gave…
