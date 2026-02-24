Tales Around Town goes to Boyden’s city shed

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fourteen preschoolers met at Boyden’s city shed Feb. 19. Shari Fedders read the book “Roadwork” by Sally Sutton then Jon Draayer and Heath Hilbrands talked to the children about all the things they do for the town of Boyden and the equipment they use. A few of the jobs…