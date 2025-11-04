Tales Around Town at Hull Pizza Ranch

Jennifer Saavedra read “Curious George and the Pizza Party” to children at Tales Around Town. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Brooks Kroese enjoyed the cheese pizza. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fifteen excited preschoolers met at Hull Pizza Ranch Oct. 28 for Tales Around Town. Lynne Hoehamer from Hull Public Library read “Hi, Pizza Man”…
