Tales Around Town at Alyssa’s Flower Farm

On the tour of Alyssa’s Flower Farm, the flowers growing outside were pointed out to the children. (Photo/Submitted) The children walked through one of the greenhouses. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Alyssa’s Flower Farm hosted Hull Library’s Tales Around Town July 17. Inisha Hoehamer read the “The Flower Thief” by Alice Hemming and Nicola…