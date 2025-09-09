The children had fun playing with the puppies. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Danielle and Angela (left to right) showed the children the difference in size between puppies that are 2 weeks old and 4 months old. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Tales Around Town — or rather “Tails” Around Town — was at Kooiker’s Pets north of Boyden Aug. 28….
Latest News
- Empowerment Through Education
- From poverty to purpose
- The hidden risk for those with Dutch roots
- Library Club learns how to tag monarchs
- ‘Tails’ Around Town at Kooiker’s Pets
- Hull Fire Department receives check
- Western Christian High School announces 2025 homecoming week
- Looking for the warning signs
- You can help save a life by asking the question
- A daughter shares her dad’s mental health story