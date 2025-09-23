Tailgating at Trinity

Sep 23, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Junior Tyce Klein runs the obstacle course during the tailgating event at Trinity Christian High School Sept. 12. (Photo/Submitted) A group of junior girls enjoying the tailgating event at Trinity Christian High School Sept. 12. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com American State Bank hosted a tailgate party for Trinity Christian High School students…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here