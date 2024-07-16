Sweet N Sourdough Bakery

WORKING AT HOMEEsther Zech bakes sourdough bread, treats and more from home. Those interested can make orders through the Sweet N Sourdough Facebook page. (Photo/submitted) Local Rock Rapids women operates in-home bakery Madalynn Van Der Weerd | Intern Dominique Kooiker | Editor As Esther Zech kneads and bakes her sourdough breads each week, she is…