Sweet N Sourdough Bakery

Jul 16, 2024 | Community, News

WORKING AT HOMEEsther Zech bakes sourdough bread, treats and more from home. Those interested can make orders through the Sweet N Sourdough Facebook page. (Photo/submitted) Local Rock Rapids women operates in-home bakery Madalynn Van Der Weerd | Intern Dominique Kooiker | Editor As Esther Zech kneads and bakes her sourdough breads each week, she is…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register