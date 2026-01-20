Surviving a snowstorm

Students enjoyed playing the “choose the ending” game about surviving blizzards in 1888. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Twelve students met at the Hull Library Jan. 12 to learn about how to survive a snowstorm. Sandy Westra read “Blizzards” by Rex Ruby and “Snow” by Uri Shulevitz. Then the students played a…
