Some of the boys posed with their super hero masks. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fourteen Clover Kids met with Shelby at the Hull Library Feb. 4. The theme of the afternoon was “Super Heroes.” The students began the afternoon by decorating a super hero mask with markers and stickers. After they…
Latest News
- CPR leads to unexpected romance
- From breeder to vet to boarding Sioux County has got you covered
- Iowa Newspaper Association awards presented to Sioux County Index-Reporter
- Hearts Across America in Boyden-Hull kindergarten classes
- Fine arts students make pointillism hearts
- Lego club at Hull Library
- Super Heroes at Hull Library
- Awards presented at Hull Outstanding Citizen luncheon Monday, Feb. 9
- Why do some people hate Jesus and Christians?
- Congratulations Large Group Speech Participants