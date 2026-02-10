Super Heroes at Hull Library

Feb 10, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Some of the boys posed with their super hero masks. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fourteen Clover Kids met with Shelby at the Hull Library Feb. 4. The theme of the afternoon was “Super Heroes.” The students began the afternoon by decorating a super hero mask with markers and stickers. After they…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here