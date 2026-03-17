Sunshine Week in Washington D.C.

How the advocacy for freedom of speech has ignited unity in journalism Jacob Barker | Writer jbarker@ncppub.com Beginning in 2005, the Sunshine Week event has opened the need for freedom of information for over 20 years, and this year’s event is expected to be a great turn-out for a majority of Washington’s people. The event…
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