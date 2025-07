SummerFest 2025 promises something for everyone

Sunni Battin | Editor SummerFest, July 17-20, is all about embracing summertime bliss, connecting with the community and indulging summertime pleasures.“All are welcome to attend SummerFest. We do our best to have something for every age group, whether it’s the parade, carnival or mud volleyball,” said Hull Chamber of Commerce executive director, Jess Wheeler.Some of…