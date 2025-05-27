Summer Reading Program highlights for Boyden and Hull Libraries

Boyden Public Library Summer Reading Program:June 3: A great start to the summer with Stinky Feet. Award-winning kid-rocker, author and speaker will deliver a high-energy, interactive family experience.June 5 – Rad Zoo from Minnesota.June 10 – Juggler Jason KollumJune 11 – Oak Grove visits the Library.June 12 – Tanya Crevier is an enthusiastic basketball spinner/juggler/dribbler/…