‘Strong sense of purpose’: New deputy joins Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Kaden Schroeder is a new deputy with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Some of his responsibilities include monitoring the Boyden and Hull communities. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office recently hired Kaden Schroeder, a new deputy to help serve and protect the Boyden and Hull communities in addition to other surrounding…