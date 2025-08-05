‘Strong sense of purpose’: New deputy joins Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Aug 5, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Kaden Schroeder is a new deputy with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Some of his responsibilities include monitoring the Boyden and Hull communities. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office recently hired Kaden Schroeder, a new deputy to help serve and protect the Boyden and Hull communities in addition to other surrounding…

