Street named after pioneer of Sioux County

Wilson Okey and his family moved to Sioux County in 1872. (Photo/Sioux County Digital Archives) Okey passed away Jan. 14, 1901, and was buried in Hope Cemetery. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Okey’s grocery store was located on the east side of Main Street. In this picture, it is the third building from the right. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial)…