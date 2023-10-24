Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Public Library asked patrons of all ages to bring in decorated pumpkins for its Storybook Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins were to be a favorite book character and were displayed with the book they were from. The library had a great response and received quite a variety of pumpkins…
