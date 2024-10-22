Storybook Pumpkin Patch

Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider from “Charlotte’s Web” were on display at the Hull Library. (Photo/Julie Bosma) The Very Hungry Caterpillar was one of the pumpkins on display. (Photo/Julie Bosma) A wide variety of book characters were on display in the Storybook Pumpkin Patch. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull…