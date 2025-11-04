Story hour at Hull Public Library

Nov 4, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Story hour children pose for a picture. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Ten preschoolers joined Marge Vander Esch at story hour at Hull Library Oct. 24. Vander Esch read “Driving My Tractor” by Jan Dobbins, “The Gobble Gobble Moooooo Tractor Book” by Jez Alborough and “Oh Dear, Look What I Got!” by…

