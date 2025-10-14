Stop Making Things Worse

Oct 14, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Sen. Janice Weiner A cardinal rule as elected officials is not to break things — as in, if it isn’t broken, don’t “fix” it — not unlike the medical profession’s Hippocratic oath: first, do no harm. Our state faces multiple self-inflicted healthcare crises that result from ignoring that rule. We have the second-highest cancer rate…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here