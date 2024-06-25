Stomp, Chomp, Roar visits Hull Public Library

SHOWING DINOSAUR LIFE Pictured is Stomp, Chomp, Roar host Anthony Pontiero explaining what a pterodactyl is and how it is a specific type of pterosaur. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Editor On Thursday, June 20, Stomp, Chomp, Roar host Anthony Pontiero shared about dinosaurs during the morning event at Hull Public Library. The…