Standing up for our farmers and rural communities

Jan 13, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Randy Feenstra | District Representative As a lifelong Iowan and proud representative of one of the most productive agricultural districts in the country, I will always stand up for Iowa farmers and our rural communities. Since my first day in office, I have been committed to delivering real results for the farmers who feed and…

