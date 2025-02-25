The first St. John Lutheran Church was dedicated in November 1888. (Photo/Submitted) The church was remodeled in 1905 and a bell tower was added. It was dedicated Oct. 15, 1905. (Photo/Submitted) This is the interior of the remodeled church in 1905. The picture of Christ can be seen in the sanctuary at St. John’s Church…
