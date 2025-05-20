Spring pops concert at Hull Christian School

The woodwind section of the fifth- through eighth-grade band is shown here. The sixth- through eighth-grade orchestra played “Hopak,” a Russian dance, at the spring concert May 13. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School had its band and orchestra spring concert May 13. A variety of dance music from around the world was performed.The fifth-grade orchestra…
