Special visitors at Boyden Public Library

Oct 17, 2023 | Home, News

Ryan Reiser talked to the children about his fire suit. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Children attending story time at Boyden Public Library had special visitors from the fire department Tuesday, Oct. 10. Members of the department talked to the kids about fire safety and showed them the fire truck. Firefighter Ryan Reiser wore his…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register